OnePlus Nord 2 has a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65, it’s official

The OnePlus Nord 2 continues to reveal a few hours after the announcement. In order to increase the pressure, OnePlus has already revealed part of the technical sheet of the smartphone. The brand has notably confirmed the presence of a 4,500mAh battery that is compatible with Warp Charge 65W fast charging.

In keeping with its habits in terms of connectivity, OnePlus has unveiled several elements of the technical paper for OnePlus Nord 2 before the show. A few weeks ago, the company revealed the existence of a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Instead of Qualcomm chipset. This chip should be supported by a maximum of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Recently, the OnePlus France Twitter account mentioned Smartphone battery size. “You’ll have enough for your day with a 4500mAh battery” OnePlus France offers. for memory, OnePlus Nord first of the name You should be satisfied with the 4115 mAh battery.

Full recharge in 39 minutes OnePlus promises

The young Chinese brand also unveils the fast charging technology built into the smartphone. as in OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, integrates OnePlus 65- Masoud. “39 min. This is how long it takes for the OnePlus Nord 2 to charge. And all thanks to Warp Charge 65 The manufacturer advises in a tweet. North I was limited to a 30 watt load.

OenPlus guarantees that it is possible Fully charge the battery in 39 minutes. We were able to confirm the brand’s statements during Our OnePlus 9 test. OnePlus Indian Account is on its side “A full day of strength in just 15 minutes”. Like the first OnePlus Nord, the Nord 2 should skip induction wireless charging.

In another tweet, OnePlus India confirms other elements of the data sheet, such as the AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Triple image sensor with 50 MP main lens. Reminder, OnePlus will present the OnePlus Nord 2 starting Thursday, July 22, 2021. Brand will meet at 4 p.m.