Mirabelle shines in the Canadian Cups

Mirabell resident Marc-Andre Genest, 16, made his mark at the recent Mountain Biking Canada Cup held in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

Genest participated in the events in the junior category. A member of the Plaisirs Gastronomique for club Vélo Pays-d’en-Haut in Sainte-Adèle, he finished sixth, during the first cross-country event, on short circuit, in the Canada Cup.

He then finished at the foot of the podium, getting his hands on fourth, in the Olympic cross country event. He also earned New Brunswick Cup honors, climbing to the top of the podium.

“Conditions were nice and warm in Dieppe, where we stayed for a week. On the short route, the students and students were united. At the XCOs (the Olympics) there were expert junior competitors from all over the country. It’s good to benchmark yourself against the top 10 in Canada to put yourself in “, evaluated.

The event brought together the best cross-country racers in the country, in different categories.

Upcoming tournaments

Marc-André Genest’s season isn’t over yet. On the programme, he found himself in the Quebec Championships in Charlesburg on September 11th. In addition, the Canadian Championships will take place in Bay-Saint-Paul, starting September 25. The Canada Cup Final will take place October 1-3 in Canmore.

“At Baie Saint-Paul, I strive for a top 5. I will give as much as I can, because the excellent contenders from British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario will raise the bar. I like it when it is more competitive.”

Over the past week leading up to a major competition, Jenst appreciated the cooler weather.

“At 30 degrees it was infernal in Dieppe. There, below 20 degrees, things are definitely better. Breathing easier than full humidity. And for the last few days before the race I have ridden just enough to keep my legs ready. I have no injuries and want Reaching the Canadian Championships with the ability to give my best.”

Now is also the time to adjust your strengths and weaknesses. “At Baie-Saint-Paul you find everything and it’s perfect for a technician and climber like me. The course is more technical, but you meet roots and rocks and a wider path », Analyze a person who has competed since the age of seven.

However, he will then tackle tracks in Canmore for the first time. “I was told that the courses are the same, and there are not many technical differences. It will be my first time in the West: it will be interesting to discover the best places in the country. Everyone wants to ride in Alberta and BC.”, finished the person who found himself in the rookies for the first time in his career.