Died after being rejected by 43 hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

An Alabama merchant died of a heart problem earlier this month after more than 40 hospitals rejected him.

• Read also: COVID-19 vaccine: The third dose for everyone is unjustified, WHO experts say

• Read also: 4NS Mysterious and understaffed: ‘It’s still scary’

Ray Demonia, who has been selling antiques for over 40 years, has died at 1He is September, three days ago 74NS Christmas.

The Coleman, Alabama Regional Medical Center admitted he had a heart problem.

Staff at that clinic called 43 intensive care units in three different states to find a bed for him, but to no avail, due to the high number of patients with COVID-19.

Mr. Demonia was eventually transferred to Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi, where he died.

in a obituaryMr. Demonia’s family urged unvaccinated people to receive their doses, “in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID-19 emergencies”.

“He doesn’t want another family to go through what we went through,” they wrote.

“Ray was a generous man, loved and respected by all.”

Alabama is one of the states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 541 cases per 100,000 residents, on average, in the past week.

It is also one of the states with the lowest vaccination rate, which has led some doctors to refuse to treat unvaccinated people.

see also