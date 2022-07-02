Miscarriages are more frequent during the summer

According to a report by EurekAlert! , reach to 30% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Before 20 weeks of pregnancy. until 50% of miscarriages are still unexplained. This accidental termination of pregnancy can cause victims to develop PTSD, depression and anxiety.

In a new study, researchers from Boston University (Bush) School of Public Health found that The risk of miscarriage will be higher during the summer. It will therefore be necessary to examine the possible links between extreme heat and pregnancy failure.

What if miscarriage risks were closely related to the seasons?

New research published in the journal Epidemics science, examined the participation of seasonal differences in miscarriage risk. This study revealed that This risk increased by 44%. At the end of August, compared to February in North America. This probability was 31% higher during any week of pregnancy.

Geographically, in the South and Midwest, where summers are hottest, this loss was most prevalent in late August and early September. but, More studies will be needed In order to know the most prevalent types of exposure in the summer that would play a role in miscarriages.

Dr. Amelia Weslink, associate professor of epidemiology at BUSH, explained that each seasonal difference in outcome It may hold clues to the reasons for this particular result. In a similar report by Eurasia Review, she explained that miscarriage risks “forward” Eight weeks before conception, it was higher during the summer.

Can you do something to reduce the risk?

The Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO) is a study that enrolls women trying to conceive in a clinical trial and tracks them from conception until 6 months after delivery. As part of this new research, Weslink and her colleagues looked at PRESTO survey data on miscarriages.

One resulting theory is that summer will increase the risk of miscarriage. As Wesselink mentioned it can heat Pregnancy in many other ways. It could be premature birth, low birth weight or worse, stillbirth.

However, researchers say that many reps can take Measures to mitigate potential risks from heat exposure During pregnancy. Wesselink also explained that these impacts must be factored into action plans for heat and climate adaptation policies.

