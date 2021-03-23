Missile: The penalty is Yannick Velux

Laval Rocket striker Yannick Velox was suspended again for his adventures on Tuesday, this time receiving a four-match penalty kick for his knee-to-knee friction with Martin Busbessel of Stockton Heat.

Consequently, the offending player will be absent from the scheduled evening match against Calgary Flames School Club as well as the first three of a series of four against Manitoba Moss.

He will be eligible to return to play on March 30th in Winnipeg.

Veilleux knocked the knee literally at the expense of Pospisil, who was injured in the streak that happened in the initial period of Sunday’s meeting.

He was also expelled from the game, for which he had a second match misconduct this season. Despite everything, his coach Joel Bouchard defended him via video.

“Yannick is not a bad player. He approached pregnant and settled the young man. […] It is unfortunate to see a young man fall like this. Nobody wants to see this. I don’t think Veilleux was intending to hurt him. ”

Previously, the Quebec hockey player was punished for two matches by the Major League Soccer for making an obscene gesture after scoring a goal against the Toronto Marlis on March 14th.