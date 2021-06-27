Mississauga: Protest in memory of the victims of boarding schools

Event organizer Maskwasin Agnew made sure to organize the event to commemorate the lives of hundreds of children, whose remains were recently discovered, on or near former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The event is titled Remember our children On Sunday, nearly a hundred people gathered in front of the parish of the Merciful Redeemer in Mississauga.

The choice of location was not trivial. The protesters had some against who was a priest there until very recently.

On June 20, Ewan Keenan said in his Sunday sermon that the Catholic Church has also done well in boarding schools. These remarks upset many and led to the priest’s resignation a few days later.

But according to Mrs. Agnew, the priest’s message is still firmly entrenched in the community. I think his legacy will live on in Mississauga as you say.

Mskwaasin Agnew hosted the event in front of Merciful Redeemer Parish in Mississauga. Photo: Radio Canada

The protest organizer believes there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that everyone understands the harm that boarding schools are causing. An event is a way for her to regain control over the discourse conveyed in society.