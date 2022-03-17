MLB: Kris Bryant with The Rockies for 7 years and $182 million

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 6:27 PM

(Update : Wednesday March 16 2022 7:49 PM)

Veteran Chris Bryant has signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies, a source familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.

This source spoke on condition of anonymity, Wednesday, because the agreement is conditional on a medical evaluation.

So Bryant will be on a third team in eight months after spending his first six seasons in the Chicago Cubs uniform. They traded him with the San Francisco Giants last July.

Bryant, the 2016 National’s MVP and World Championship Champion with Cubs, compiled a batting average of 0.265 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. In the playoffs, he had eight hits in five matches with the Giants.

Despite a mid-season slump that precipitated the trade that sent him to California, Bryant earned his fourth Nationals All-Star nomination in 2021.

This lucrative contract for the Rockies provides a good midfield stick as well as a quality defensive player who can play on both ends of the field as well as on the field. He could also share the role of a designated hitter with Charlie Blackmon.

In his career, the rookie of the 2015 National season has maintained a .278 hitting average with 167 home runs and 487 RBI.