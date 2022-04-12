MLB: The Lerner family explores possible sale of Washington Nationals

Monday, April 11, 2022. 6:42 pm

Washington — The Lerner family, which has owned the Washington Nationals club since 2006, is exploring the possibility of selling a Major League Baseball team.

Prior to his team’s game in Atlanta, principal owner Mark Lerner called him Monday morning to tell him the news, Dave Martinez, director of citizenship, said before his team’s game in Atlanta. Lerner, who took over from his father Ted, has indicated in recent years that the family would never sell the team.

“The least we can say is that I was in shock,” Martinez said. These are big decisions the Lerner family had to make. I will support them in any way. This does not mean that my relationship with the Lerner family will end. I know she is as dedicated to this organization as I am. »

Forbes estimated the team at US$2 billion. Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets for $2.4 billion in 2020.

The Lerner family bought Major League Baseball for $450 million 16 years ago after the team moved from Montreal to Washington. The Nationals won their first world championship in 2019.

Martinez said he speaks daily with Mark Lerner and met the coaches on Monday to bring them the news. His goal is to prevent selling from being a distraction to players.

“We always talk about the circle of confidence. Martinez explained that the Lerner family and this organization are part of that circle. That is our main goal, so let’s prepare the players to play and play baseball well.”