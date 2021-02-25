Model Natalia Vodianova from the United Nations Women’s Sexual Health

(United Nations) Model Natalia Vodianova on Wednesday became the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations agency responsible for sexual and reproductive health issues, in order to put an end to prejudices about women’s bodies.

France Media

“Society’s relationship with menstruation and women’s health has been a taboo for a very long time,” said Natalia Vodianova during a press conference. The model, who lives in Paris, argued: “It is our responsibility to redefine what is considered cultural normal.”

“Courses are a natural bodily function. As a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund, I want to work on building a world that we no longer need to explain,” stressed the person who walked in a show for the biggest fashion houses. Tory Burch, Balmain, Stella McCartney …

United Nations Population Fund and mI am Vodianova will empower women and girls by addressing the prejudices and taboos related to their bodies and their health that lead to discrimination and exclusion around the world.

“It is a tragic irony that something as universal as the rules can make girls feel very isolated,” UNFPA Director Natalia Kanem said in a statement. “Societies thrive when their daughters are satisfied, empowered, and free to choose!

Natalia Vodianova joins other UNFPA Goodwill Ambassadors, including American actress Ashley Judd and Danish Princess Mary Donaldson.