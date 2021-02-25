Ronnie Celestine: Canada has to shine the light, I think Quebecers are of Haitian descent

The announcement of an investigation by Haitian anti-corruption authorities into Senator Ronnie Celestin’s acquisition of a luxury villa in Laval does not impress Haitian Quebecers who have instead asked Ottawa to act on the file.

“I have no confidence in this investigation, as the co-founder of Regroupement des Interveners et intererscent de descent Haitien, Roger Petit-Frère, insists. [près du pouvoir] Who will investigate. For me, it’s decorating windows. “

Last week, our Bureau of Investigation revealed that the wife of Haitian Senator Ronnie Celestine had recently invested $ 6 million in Quebec.

It is known that this senator is very close to President Juvenil Moss, whose legitimacy is currently contested by the opposition, and whose term of office is considered to have expired on February 7, 2021.

The news caused a scandal in more than one person in the diaspora, according to a number of people who contacted them Newspaper.

While millions of Haitians live in extreme poverty, it is unacceptable for those in power to allow themselves such a luxury in foreign countries, says Anastasia Marceline, director of the New Generation Black League. “There is no place for that in Quebec,” she said.

‘No confidence at all’

In the wake of the revelation of the acquisition of Ronnie Celestine’s real estate in Laval, the Haitian Anti-Corruption Unit has launched an investigation into these transactions “on suspicion of corruption”.

“This is nonsense. It’s exclaimed,” Mrs. Marceline cries.

This sentiment is shared by Franz André, spokesman for the Quebec-Haiti Solidarity Association, who calls into question the independence of the judicial system.

The separation of powers no longer exists in Haiti. No action has been taken because justice in Haiti is in the hands of one person, “referring to President Moss.

Canada should get involved

In the face of the lack of credibility that institutions in Haiti inspire, many members of society are calling for Canada to act.

Roger Petit Frere insists that it is “a moral imperative for the Canadian government to shed light on these issues for us Haitians. It is our right to know.”

“How did this money get to Canada?” Something is wrong. Canada must act, “adds historian Franz Voltaire, member of the International Center for Documentation and Information of Haitian, Caribbean and Afro-Canada.

“If these people allow themselves in a scandalous way to send millions of dollars, then we think the Canadian government is a little complicit in it, as Frantz Andre raises. I think the Canadian government can say that if this practice continues, it will not send money to Haiti anymore.”