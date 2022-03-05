Molly Jepsen, the first Canadian female Paralympic champion in Beijing

The British Columbia won a time of 1 minute 21 seconds and 75/100 to win her fifth Paralympic medal. In particular, she won a bronze medal in this discipline four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Mollie Jepsen in Alpine gold paraskiing Photo: Radio Canada

Jepsen beat China’s Zhang Mingqiu, the last competitor to start, with a time of 1:21.85. Sweden’s Ebba Aarsjoe won the bronze with a time of 1:23.20.

“We usually hit these tracks a million times before racing there, but this was only the fourth time in this race,” Jepsen said in a statement. I’m so happy, I knew exactly what I wanted to do today, and I’m glad I gave it my all.

Two other Canadians participated in the race. In her first Paralympic Games, Michela Josselin finished fifth with a time of 1:25.75, while Alana Ramsey finished seventh with a time of 1:26.08.

Double champion, France’s Marie Bouchy, lost a skate just seconds into the start. So you could not complete the test.

Canadian Katie Compalozier suffered a fall in a regression event. Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

In a seated regression event, the only Canadian, Katie Compalozier, missed the gate and did not finish the competition.

Only three skaters scored times on the board in this event that saw many falls. The gold medal was won by Japan’s Momoka Moraoka (1: 29.77), ahead of Germany’s Anna-Lena Forster (1:30.59) and China’s Liu Sitong (1: 32.10).

The first gold medal at the Winter Paralympic Games at the end of the slopes was awarded to athletes with visual impairments. She returned to the Slovakian Henrietta Varkasova and her guide Martin Mutica.

A two-time defending champion in the discipline, Varkasova won her thirteenth Paralympic medal with a time of 1:19.50.

Chinese Zhou Daqing and her guide Yan Hanhan (1:21.75) and Britain’s Millie Knight and her guide Brett Wild (1:23.20) completed the podium.