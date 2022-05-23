Monkeypox: The first suspected case in Greece was actually chickenpox

Serological tests carried out on an English tourist in Greece, which was presented as the first suspected case of monkeypox in the country, did not reveal the disease. The Public Health Authority confirmed that it was in fact chickenpox, on Sunday, May 22nd.

false alarm. Greek health authorities denied on Sunday that there was a case of monkeypox on its soil. Tests on a British tourist showed that he was, in fact, a carrier of chickenpox.

An English tourist suspected of having monkeypox and his travel partner were taken to hospital on Saturday and placed in solitary confinement.

“monkey virus It was not detected after the serological examinations of the man who was hospitalized at Atticon Hospital, but chickenpox was detected after two consecutive examinations,” the Public Health Organization announced in a press release. “There are similar symptoms and appearance of similar skin lesions” between the two diseases.

Several cases in Europe

Several Western countries including France, Germany, Great Britain, the United States, Spain and Sweden have identified cases.

Monkeypox or ‘simian orthopoxvirus’ is a rare disease that can transmit the pathogen from animals to humans and vice versa. Its symptoms are similar, to a lesser degree, to those observed in the past in people with smallpox: fever, headache, muscle and back aches, during the first five days. Then rashes, lesions, pustules and finally scabs appear.

nothing treatment or treatment For this disease, which generally heals on its own and its symptoms last from fourteen to twenty-one days.