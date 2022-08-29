Monkeypox: The United States signs a vaccine production deal worth 11 million dollars

This agreement is said to be part of the administration’s efforts to enhance the provision of vaccines in the context of limited availability.

The Jynneos vaccine is produced by the North Danish Bavarian company, which signed an agreement earlier this month with Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) to “create the first filling and finish line” of the vials. in the United States.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Research and Development (HHS) Division will provide $11 million to help GRAM purchase additional equipment, as well as recruit and train new staff, to help expedite filling of vaccine vials, according to a HHS statement.

“We continue to strengthen our efforts to secure and make safe and effective vaccines available,” Health Minister Xavier Becerra said.

He added, “This new agreement enhances the local manufacturing capacity that will bring us more vaccines sooner to end this epidemic.”

The United States recently declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency”, freeing up money, facilitating data collection, and mobilizing more manpower to fight the virus.