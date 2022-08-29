Cinéfest Sudbury is back in hybrid mode, but with more movies in theaters

Movie-goers who cannot travel or prefer to watch movies at home will have access to a selection of over 40 films, including a few that are available exclusively online.

We are excited to return to a more traditional format for this 34th edition of the festival said Tammy Frick, general manager of Cinéfest Sudbury.

We are ready to make adjustments if the situation changes between now and the festival. explained.

Tammy Frick was thrilled to introduce the lineup in person, not via Zoom. Photo: Radio Canada / Miguelle-Éloïse Lachance

An important place will be given to Aboriginal cinema and films shot in northern Ontario, including a short film by Sudburoise Maxine Lemieux.

Includes Featured Aboriginal Movies crow bones by Métis and Dene, directed by Marie Clements and killer ever By Tanya Tajak and Chelsea McMullan, filmed in Nunavut.

At a press conference, Ms. Frick said there was a lot of enthusiasm from outside the region and the country, both from moviegoers and from filmmakers.

” The phone is constantly ringing. We were a little shocked because a lot of people want to come back, even people from out of town, come back in droves. » – Quote from Tammy Frick, Managing Director of Cinéfest Sudbury

Tickets for the entire festival, in limited numbers, have been sold out since the end of July, and nearly three-quarters of them have already been sold out.

The festival received a record number of films submitted, which led to tough choices for Ms. Frick and her team. There are five of us in the office watching movies. We start in May.

Cinevest will open on September 17th with the screening of the film ashgrove By Ontario Administrator Jeremy Lalonde.

According to Tammy Frick, ashgrove It was a logical choice for the opening of the festival, as it is about a researcher searching for a cure for an epidemic.

The next day, at the Sunday party, spectators will be able to see what happened Call JaneA film based on real events dealing with the issue of abortion.

Among the other films presented during the evenings of the ceremony was the screening of the science fiction movie Viking By Quebec manager Stéphane Lafleur, on September 20, normal northfilmed in Sudbury, North Bay and Mutawa on September 23.

The festival will conclude with a Franco-Swiss film approxby Bernard Campan and Alexandre Julien, at the ceremony on September 25.

The movie “Almost” tells the story of Louis, a funeral home manager, who befriends Igor, a sharp-minded in a disabled body. Photo: JMH Productions and Pan European

A large selection of Quebec and Canadian films, including documentaries, will be presented.

Many foreign films will also be shown, from France, Finland, the United States, South Korea and others.

The full schedule will be available the week of August 29th.

The logo for the 34th session of Cinéfest Sudbury, which was unveiled last July, is Birds of a feather flock together .

The Cinema Summit, a series of conferences and workshops organized in partnership with the cultural industries of Northern Ontario, will be held alongside the festival, from September 21-24.