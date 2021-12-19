Monopop, the new save for Canadian women?

Humphreys, who previously represented Canada, celebrated his new American citizenship with a bronze medal.

De Bruin performed from Stony Plain, Alta. , by stopping the clock at 1:59 96/100 after running them both.

Kristen De Bruyne after winning Photo: REUTERS/Matthias Reichl

Appiah of Toronto was 13 per cent behind his compatriot. This second place allowed him to climb to the top of the season standings in monobob. She also won a silver medal in the same track earlier this month.

I am very happy to win my third medal in a row, but I am disappointed with my second ride , qualified Abiah.

The 31-year-old only started racing last season. She was previously the widow of Humphries in the two-man bobsleigh events.

« I am confident in my chances of winning a medal in every race. I know my starts are strong and I can take advantage of this advantage. » – Quote from Cynthia Appiah, Canadian figure skater

So the Torontonian is in a good position ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

It’s more than promising, it’s very exciting to see it develop. With a little experience, it happens to be among the best in the world , told Radio Canada Sports Nils Oliveto, who will be an analyst for bobsleigh, skeleton and bobsleigh events.

Cynthia Appiah on her way to Altenburg Photo: REUTERS/Matthias Reichl

She is the most athletic in the ring. It has the best start, is the strongest and fastest. It just has to be consistent, because in the World Cup there are only two rounds while in the Olympics there are four. , Oliveto warns.

New specialty for women only

The monobob will enter the Olympic program in 2022 in Beijing, for women only. Selection of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to increase the number of female athletes attending the Games.

It is huge for the development of women’s sledge said Oliveto, who believes Canadian women have an excellent medal chance at the foot of the track in Yanjing, China.

The path there will benefit our Canadians [De Bruin et Appiah] Who were very strong in the beginning and who just proved to us that they can lead at a high level. It’s not a coincidence. If it remains constant, the odds of getting two out of three are very reasonable. , he adds

Good results in men too

In Altenburg, the guys also had a good Saturday. In the two-man bobsleigh event, Canadian pilot Justin Krebs and brakeman Cam Stones snatched a bronze medal behind Germans Christoph Havre and Francesco Friedrich.

We didn’t have the best tie for 13th in the first round. The fairway froze a little and I missed the bottom of the fairway, but the second landing was more evenly Krebs said.

Canadians Chris Spring and Mike Evelyn narrowly missed a spot on the podium in fourth.

With information from CBC Sports