Montpellier. First: a double qualification in “Economics and Political Science”.

The University of Montpellier innovates with a unique training and license in France (© UM)

Last Friday, Philip Auge, PresidentaInaugurated with Guylain Clamor (Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science) and François Mirabel (Dean of the Faculty of Economics) The first dual license “Economics and Political Science” Offered by the local university.

multidisciplinary training

It is even a unique training and diploma in France, according to Philippe Auge. The President of the University of Montpellier describes an “excellent interdisciplinary training that stands out as one of the major educational innovations of the University of Montpellier”.

“This will include training of executives who can fill positions of responsibility in the public and private sectors, in France or internationally” Philip AugePresident of the University of Montpellier

Why this new diploma? “The speed that this dual license should make it possible to meet the demands of new promising professions,” stresses the president, bringing to the field training in science, ecology for the fields of environment, energy, decision-making assistance, development projects or even transnational governance and the organization of complex societies.

From economics to social sciences

“It will be about training executives, who possess skills in the fields of economics, political science, social sciences in general and national and international institutions, and will be able to hold positions of responsibilities in the public and private sectors, in France or internationally.”

Orally bi-disciplinary great

On a practical level, students follow the basic courses of the BA degrees in Economics (Richter website) and Political Science (Faculty of Law and Political Science website). Validation of the training presupposes the passing of a major bi-disciplinary oral exam attesting to the contributions of these two disciplines to the analysis of the situation in the contemporary world.

