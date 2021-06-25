Montreal Canadiens: 1,600 fans gathered at the Cojico Amphitheater in Trois-Rivieres

Nearly 1,600 Montreal Canadiens fans gathered Thursday night at the Cogeco Amphitheater in Trois-Rivières, Mauricie, to watch the sixth game of the Canadiens Series – Golden Knights on giant screens.

For the outdoor performance hall, this is the first time, but certainly not the last, said the general manager of the hall, Steve Dube.

1,600 tickets sold out in less than 40 minutes. Mr. Dube said he was very proud of the result, given that the event was organized in just a few days.

“The idea was to create a game atmosphere, like in the Bell Center.” A fireworks company was hired to add to the show. “It’s really a party we organized. If the Canadians reach the final, we will do it again, but it will be even more exciting,” Mr. Dube added.

There are no special measures

Asked if Trois-Rivieres police would be present around the runway, Mayor Jean Lamarche confirmed that he did not expect flooding and that the police had not been called to increase their numbers.