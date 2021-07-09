Montreal conforms to its white-collar workers

(Montreal) The City of Montreal and the White Collar Federation announced that they have reached an agreement in principle on the new collective agreement for nearly 10,000 municipal officials.

The two parties conveyed the news through a press release early Thursday evening. White-collar workers, represented by the Canadian Federation of Public Employees (CUPE), have not had an employment contract since December 31, 2018.

The preliminary agreement will be voted on by the members at a general meeting on September 7.

According to the president of the union, Francine Polian, the pandemic complicated the progress of discussions, but the intervention of a mediator allowed the process to be completed.

The statement attributed to Mr. Abdullah read, “We are very pleased and pleased with the outcome and we look forward to presenting to our members the fruits of the negotiating committee’s work.”I Bolian.

At the Montreal city camp, Mayor Valerie Plante declared she was “very proud of this convention recognizing the work” of white-collar employees.

“The work they are doing is essential to the proper operation of the city, and they have shown it even more so during the health crisis we are going through,” the mayor said in the press release sent by her office.

For his part, the Chairman of the Executive Council, Benoit Doris, indicated that it will be the sixth collective agreement to be renewed by the existing administration in the event that the proposal is adopted by the members.

According to a statement from the City of Montreal, Director-General Serge Lamontani congratulated the two parties for successfully conducting negotiations “without affecting the services provided to the population”.