TELUS has been recognized by Google Cloud for its social responsibility

Vancouver, BC, October 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TELUS is proud to announce that it has won two awards Google Cloud Awards for Customers In the categories of social responsibility, communication and service delivery. This international distinction underscores TELUS’s position at the global forefront of social capitalism, digital innovation and creative thinking. It also confirms the essential role played by the program Data serves the public good She played to improve the lives of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. This honor is proof that anonymous data can be used responsibly to support informed decision making and healthy communities.

“We are very proud to be the only company in the country to have won two Google Cloud Customer Awards,” said Pam Snevilly, Head of Data and Trust Relationships, TELUS. We launched the Data for the Common Good initiative to combat the pandemic by providing anonymized and aggregated data to health authorities, governments and researchers to get a better overview of the disease situation. With the resilience of cloud technologies and TELUS’ strict privacy standards, we’ve helped them measure progress and evaluate policies to reduce the impact of COVID-19 across the country. We intend to continue our efforts to continue to support the communities. “

Launched in April 2020 in response to the pandemic, Data for Good relies on advanced analytics on aggregated and anonymized data to help governments and public agencies make strategic decisions based on knowledge and information from the real world. With the speed, flexibility and efficiency of the Google Cloud platform, the software has successfully flattened the epidemic curve, halted the spread of the virus and reduced the health and economic impact of the epidemic. He also contributed to studies that will help prevent or mitigate future stages of COVID-19 or other epidemics. A cornerstone of TELUS’ commitment to using technology for the common good, it will continue to support innovation and research on a global scale for positive social impact.

In addition to these two Google Cloud Customer Awards, TELUS received Privacy Innovation Award de l’International Association of Privacy Professional Professionals (IAPP) pour son Public Good Program data. It is also the only telecom company in the country that has obtained the certificate Privacy by design From the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) for the Insights platform, on which the program is based.

TELUS has a long history of putting customers and privacy first. To learn more about this, see him Data Communications Commitment As part of the Data for the Common Good programme.

