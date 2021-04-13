Montreal expects a decision on the Canadian Grand Prix on Tuesday

The interview took place at Telejournal, 6 p.m.Everything will depend on the decision that public health makes, Valerie Blunt pointed out.

She’s talking now, I’d like to tell you, since this morning, the phones are working … we’ll see that tomorrow.

Public health will tell us if we can hold this event. If yes, then there is all this logistics around quarantine for teams that move from one country to another, and you have to be in quarantine and there are costs associated with that.

These are the costs that Montreal will be required to bear, at least in part. According to daily information JournalismCity will be asked for $ 6 million – and the race will likely be held behind closed doors

[Cet argent] Is not letting F1 get a profit. However, if the reason is good, we still have to question ourselves as a funder if we have money to put in there.

We are good players, we work with other governments, Blunt said, but I can’t stand a deficit. My roaming and housing needs are enormous.

Due to the pandemic, all high-profile events of the past year, including the Grand Prix, have been canceled. Last December, many ticket holders were still waiting for a refund.

However, Mayor Planet assured that Formula 1 is part of Montreal’s plans, even if the race is postponed in 2021. There is no question of eliminating the championship race in the long term.