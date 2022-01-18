Montreal more than ever in the NHL after losing to Arizona

calyx to slugs. The Montreal Canadiens, on Monday evening, cemented their place at the bottom of the National League (NHL) by losing to the last Western Conference, the Arizona Coyotes of Antoine Roussel (5-2). The French also collected assists in Arizona’s fourth goal.
At the top of the standings, the Colorado Avalanche retained their number one spot in the West after beating the Minnesota Wild on penalties (4-3, tab). Russian prodigy Kirill Kaprizov (two goals on Monday night) witnessed his attempt to be stopped by Czech goalkeeper Pavel Francoz (9 shots on goal out of 9 stopped in his career).
In other games of the night, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin led his team to victory over the Buffalo Sabers with two goals, including an overtime winning goal (3-2, FP) while in California, the San Jose Sharks easily beat the Los Angeles Kings ( 6-2) Thanks to a quintet (!) from the Swiss Timo Mayer. Finally, the Seattle Kraken outlasted the Chicago Blackhawks (3-2, tab) despite Marc-Andre Fleury’s celebration (14 saves during the third period, 4 during overtime).
