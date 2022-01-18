Montreal more than ever in the NHL after losing to Arizona

In other games of the night, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin led his team to victory over the Buffalo Sabers with two goals, including an overtime winning goal (3-2, FP) while in California, the San Jose Sharks easily beat the Los Angeles Kings ( 6-2) Thanks to a quintet (!) from the Swiss Timo Mayer. Finally, the Seattle Kraken outlasted the Chicago Blackhawks (3-2, tab) despite Marc-Andre Fleury’s celebration (14 saves during the third period, 4 during overtime).