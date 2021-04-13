Montreal Public Health requires border controls with Ontario

Montreal’s Ministry of Public Health is calling for border controls with Ontario and has relayed its “concerns to the Department of Health and Social Services.”

Louise Leduc

Journalism

This is what the Montreal Ministry of Public Health indicated via email JournalismAdding that “the file is currently in the hands of the Quebec government and its Canadian counterparts.”

Montreal Regional Director of Public Health, Dr.Return Melene Drouin also spoke about it in an interview with LCN on Tuesday.

Dr. said.Return Drouin, Tuesday, points to particular concern about the Brazilian alternative.

Between Quebec and Ontario (as between Quebec and British Columbia), we enter and leave without inter-provincial quarantine or exams, which is unfortunate forReturn Drwin.

At the moment, there are still no roadblocks on the bridges between the provinces connecting Gatineau and Ottawa, unlike what happened in the spring of 2020, and there is no indication that there will be any roadblocks, there or elsewhere, in the short term.

At this time, we are not planning any barriers or closures of our borders between the provinces. Amelie Paquet, Press Secretary in the Geneva Gellebolt government, Minister of Public Security

This week is Spring Break in Ontario, as the situation appears to be out of control and the epidemic is showing no signs of abating.

Epidemiologist Jean-Paul Soucy laments “because we really do too much to prevent international travel,” but we have significant vulnerabilities elsewhere. In his opinion, “If the strict quarantine measures had been applied earlier and strengthened at the border, the circulation of the Brazilian alternative could have slowed, or even been avoided” in the country.

Note that in the spring, as well as between January and March, New Brunswick closes its borders.

At Trudeau Airport, several daily flights arrive from Toronto, as well as Vancouver.

Whistler, Canadian Center for the Brazilian Type

In British Columbia, about 900 cases of the Brazilian type have been reported, nearly a quarter of them from Whistler, the popular ski resort. This site has thus become the home of the largest spread of the Brazilian variant in the world outside of Brazil, which is widely reported in foreign media.

Given the situation, all adult residents of Whistler, as well as those who work there, are being urged to go get the vaccine as part of a rapidly deployed large-scale offensive.

The ski resort closed in early April, and British Columbia officials discourage anyone from traveling to Whistler.

Several experts drew parallels in recent days between this outbreak and that of another popular ski resort, Ischgl, in Austria, which was delayed in March 2020 to impose quarantines and traffic restrictions.

In September, Austrian courts announced that they had opened an investigation into the outbreak. Then the Tyrolean authorities came under fire from all sides for not closing early enough the station frequented by tourists from all over Europe.

Iceland and Norway have estimated that their first patient has been infected in Ischgl, which is well known for its rustic atmosphere and for its festive atmosphere.