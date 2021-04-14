Evelyn Vince scored the second goal in many matches for Canada

Evelyn Fiennes and Nichelle Prince took advantage of mistakes in the opponent’s defense, and Canada silenced the England attack to win the match. All without captain Christine Sinclair, who was injured in Friday’s game against Wales.

Vince also scored against Wales on Friday. The 24-year-old striker plays for L’Ancienne-Lorette for NJ / NY Gotham FC at NWSL.

The Canadians, eighth in FIFA, have downgraded the English and sixth, who were playing at home.

It’s very difficult to beat England with a penalty kick Coach Bev Priestman, who has worked for England in the past, said.

When you got this job, you had to score more goals and give less. In that series we scored five goals, we didn’t allow any of them, so I’m really happy with the result. It shows that we have taken a step in the right direction.

The goals came at the beginning and end of the match. Janine Becky pushed the match into the English penalty area, and the ball passed to Vince. She hesitated for a moment since she was out of play; defender Demi Stokes took the ball and tried to pass it to her goalkeeper, but Vince worked her way out to push the ball out of babysitter Carly Telford.

Assistant goalkeeper Karen Bardsley took a long time to shake off ball after pass from a defender. Prince thrust the ball into the net in the final moments of the match.