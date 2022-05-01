Montreal wins the hard way over Atlanta

Miller, with his superb running foot on the right wing in the 82nd minute, would have had the name camaldino It says on the back of his shirt that he wasn’t going to be held against him. His cross found Joaquin Torres, who redirected it nicely to the visitors’ cage.

Wilfried Nancy, the good son of France, wished Miller not to think he had become Zinedine Zidane. Djorge Mihajlovic, after joking that About the time Kamal put it Compare him to Messi. Regardless of which legend they choose, both have good words for the Montreal defender, whose performances have put his side off the lead by three points in the East, at the moment.

I want to say that he had better matches, because the difference today is that he was decisive and he thought he was a striker, as the coach confirmed in a press conference. He was a solid defensive player, but could have done better on some balls. He knows I demand him. But I am very happy for him, because among the coaches we talk a lot about his huge scope for improvement.

” If it is consistent, it can be at a very high level. » – Quote from Wilfried Nancy on Kamal Miller

For his part, Miller remained somewhat hesitant.

I admit I don’t really know what happened. I just wanted to cause something. I wanted to put the ball in the penalty area because I knew the set pieces and the crosses had a hard time. I’m lucky Joaquin was there.

CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

As in their first game of the season at Stade Saputo, the Montrealers were quick to open the scoring. Since the fourth minute, Miller hit the goal with a resounding header following a free kick from Djorji Mihajlovic.

One would have thought that, like the Canadian of the day before, the Montreal club would have liked to hit ten goals for Guy Lafleur, whom we greeted with a moment of impeccable silence and to which we would have applauded in the tenth minute a blue-white-red smoke. (And be sure to point out, as a fellow Fox pointed out, that the winning scorer wears the 10th.)

Instead, it was the visitors who, like the ancient blond devil, made inspiring spikes and threatened Sebastian Briza’s net. As if the Montreal midfielder could not understand each other, the boulevards opened for designated player Thiago Almada, in particular, whose shot from long range in the 19th minute missed the goal.

Nancy said the guys found a way to win. Football is irrational sometimes. You worked for us today. The men found the way. I was happy for them, really happy. We played against a high quality team despite the absentees. I am very proud of men.

However, irrationality takes its toll when you consider advanced stats. The MLS projected goals model puts CF Montreal’s attempts at a total of 1.9 goals, compared to just 0.7 goals for Atlanta, indicating that the defenders did their job well. Another model, the American Football Analysis Model, gives a value of 2.4 goals for Montreal shots.

However, the people of Montreal have always had to fend for themselves. But they got there.

Two locals are booked in the first half, Rudy Camacho and Victor Wanyama – and the latter will miss a visit to Orlando next Saturday. Each time, the subsequent free kick led to a life-saving dive dive, first to his left to block Almada’s attempt, then to frustrate Marcelino Moreno whose shot came dangerously close to the top corner.

Like the hosts in the first half, he hit Atlanta early in the second quarter. A few hooks in the corner of the penalty area, and Marcelino Moreno managed to fire a shot that flirted with the post to the right of Brezza, despite his diving, to then roll into the net on the other side and equalize.

Miller said Atlanta, like us, is a good possession team that wants to win. We knew they would get the ball a lot. Of course, we didn’t want them to have it too often, especially in our house. But in the first half, we struggled to find the rhythm. They speeded us up very much.

Four minutes had passed since Atlanta’s goal that Montreal thought they would reclaim the lead. A corner kick almost crossed goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth’s line, but Andrew Guttman managed to cross the line at the last second.

Already tough in terms of play, the match between the Montreal midfielders got more complicated in terms of discipline in the middle of the second half. Ismail Kony also received a warning that would stop him from playing against Orlando, like Wanyama. Samuel Piette replaced Koné a few minutes later, and Quebecer will likely be part of the solution next Saturday.

The adventure was even before Miller’s goal, and the visitors tried everything late in the game to seek a draw, as they did last March in Atlanta against Montreal. But another intervention from Breza in the 90th minute allowed the stadium to breathe a little and celebrate, after a few minutes, he won three points the hard way.