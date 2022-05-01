Angelina Jolie in Lviv to meet the displaced

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, the UN refugee agency’s envoy, made a surprise visit to Lviv in western Ukraine on Saturday, where she spoke with displaced people and was seen in a cafe.

“For all of us, this visit was a surprise,” wrote the governor of the Lviv region Maxim Kozytsky on Telegram, where he posted photos and videos of the actress playing with children and standing with volunteers.

She visited in the hospital children wounded in the April 8 bombing outside the Kramatorsk station in the east of the country, attributed to Russia, which killed more than 50 civilians, according to the governor.

Angelina Jolie spoke with Ukrainians who had to flee combat zones and volunteers providing psychological assistance to the displaced at Lviv train station.

More than 7.7 million people have left their homes since the Russian invasion began on February 24, but are still in Ukraine, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). More than 5.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country.

The actress was seen in a casual outfit, gray jacket and backpack, in a cafe in Lviv, where she was photographed by Ukrainian Maya Bedoritska, who posted the video on her Facebook account.

“I drink my coffee and see Angelina Jolie, in Lviv, she is very beautiful,” commented the Internet user.