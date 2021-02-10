More and more cases of dengue have been identified in Reunion

In one week, 73 new cases of dengue fever were reported to the regional health agency. Nine municipalities were affected, so case outbreaks were identified in Le Port and Saint Joseph.

Heat, rain and weather conditions spread the dengue virus in Reunion. From February 1 to 7, 73 new cases of dengue were reported to the regional health agency. “Its geographical spread raises fears of the resumption of the epidemic,” Reunion Prefecture said in a press release on Wednesday, February 10.

Houses in the port and Saint Joseph

The first groups of cases detected in Port and St. Joseph are still active. These case clusters were identified in the port (Satyk, Manis, Lipoicement, Elephant Ville, Biscayne, ZAC-1, Zobe) and in Saint Joseph (Not Jack, La Caenne).

In total, dengue fever is present in nine cities on the island: Saint Joseph, Saint Louis, Le Port, La Possession, Saint Benoit, Saint-Pierre, Saint Paul, Bras Bannon and Saint-Denis.

Mosquito control operations

The county and the regional health agency in Reunion reminds residents of the importance of combating dengue fever “by applying preventive measures: protect yourself and those around you from mosquito bites, and dispose of anything that may contain dengue fever.” Water around his house, and see a doctor if symptoms appear.

To contain the spread of dengue virus, ARS vector control teams are continuing mosquito control interventions.