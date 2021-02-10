Save € 200 on Acer Swift 5 laptop in Darty and Fnac

Asian brand Acer always brings great products for its laptops. On the occasion of the winter sale, some of them are put in promotions to take advantage of them at low prices. For example, Darty and Fnac highlight the cheaper Acer Swift 5, the SF514-54T-53EE. It is marketed at 899 € for 1099 €.

This notebook offers a robust internal configuration that is able to adapt to all situations. Intel Core i5 1035G1 processor is capable of reaching 3.6GHz speed. It is backed by 16GB of RAM, to support optimum operating power. As for storage, it is 512 GB of internal memory built into the laptop. Finally, Intel HD Graphics is part of the screen as well.

As for the screen, it is a 14-inch panel raised. The LCD interface is also capable of displaying nice content either for work or other tasks imposed by it. In short, the Acer Swift 5 laptop will be a good accompaniment and over the days will become an essential work companion. So with € 200 savings, this is a product not to be missed.

The Acer Swift 5 is for sale on the Fnac website

The Acer Swift 5 is for sale on Darty

The promotions mentioned in this article may be fleeting and are no longer valid after the article’s publication date.

Discover the latest promotions for 2021 winter sales

This article was independently selected by the 01net.com team. However, this content may provide an affiliate link. If you click on this link, the e-merchant can pay us a commission. For you nothing will change!