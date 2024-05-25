Saturday, May 25, 2024
By Maria Gill
More than 2,000 cases of whooping cough in Chaudière Appalachia since the beginning of 2024

The Chaudière Appalachian region is particularly affected, where more than 2,000 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The vast majority of those affected are teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 years.

Public health authorities also sent a letter to parents informing them of the health measures, while all secondary schools are considered “high” risk until the end of the academic year.

On the northern coast, the situation has become calmer, but not out of danger, as nearly 70 cases have been discovered.

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough is an infection that returns periodically between two and five years, explains Dr. Chantal Sauvageau, a physician at the National Capital Public Health Board.

The infection is mainly characterized by cough symptoms.

“At the end of a coughing fit, we coughed so much that when we inhaled, it sounded like a rooster crowing,” Dr. Sauvageau continues.

The vaccine can help reduce symptoms, but it will not prevent transmission of whooping cough. However, vaccination is crucial, especially for young children who may die from the infection.

