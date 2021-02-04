Morgan Wallen ditched him after a racist insult

Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen was phased out by iHeart and Cumulus Media after a racist insult captured on video and streamed online.

André Duchesen

Journalism

The 27-year-old American singer’s apologies weren’t enough to reverse the decision of many broadcasters angry at his gesture.

One of the most important musical performers currently in the United States, Wallen is seen by the doorbell camera of one of his Nashville neighbors shouting at another person, including the word start. By n …

The video was sent to TMZ who uploaded it on Tuesday. Wallen’s apology followed hours later.

According to an article in a magazine Rolling rock, Cumulus Media is the second largest radio station in the United States. A directive titled “Very Important” was emailed to executives at nearly 400 affiliate stations to remove Wallen’s songs from all playlists.

IHeart Radio did the same.

Last October, the show Saturday Night Live He had withdrawn his invitation to Wallen to come and sing in the studio due to his behavior that did not respect the rules in place to combat the Coronavirus crisis. A few months ago, the latter was arrested on charges of drunkenness.