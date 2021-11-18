MP Denis Tardiff is still recovering at the moment

On the other hand, we see that it does a better job. More frequent contacts between the deputy and the office , says Mr. Tardiff’s political attaché, Nicolas Lesser-Dupont.

Denis Tardiff suspended his activities on August 30 due to health reasons.

In March, the deputy also had to take a break, this time due to heart problems.

wallets MRCProvincial District Municipality De Riviere de Loup and the head of the Regional Table of Elected Municipal Officials of Bas-Saint-Laurent (TREMBSL), Michel Lagasse, expressed his solidarity with the deputy in these trying times.

Everyone understands that illness is not a choice. When we bear it, we live with it , confirms Mr. Lagacé.

« People understand that the member has the right to get sick, and the right to take time to recover. » – Quote from Michel Lagasse, Director of the Migrant Resource Center in Rivière-du-Loup

We also understand that it is not the member who will analyze all files. It’s the donor agencies Adds Mr. Lagacé, who insists on continuing to process priority files.

We have excellent cooperation with the team from Mr. Tardiff’s office as well as with the Minister in charge of the District, Caroline Proulx , concludes the governor.

Governor of the MRC de Rivière-du-Loup, Michel Lagasse (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada

Obviously we are worried

For his part, the governor MRCProvincial District Municipality Basque, Bertin Dennis, admits to being anxious. Not for us, necessarily, I’d say for Dennis [Tardif] Himself , Determines.

« Of course, as a conservative and as a citizen, this disappoints me. She is our deputy, she is our face, our eyes and our ears in the National Assembly. » – Quote from Bertin Dennis, President of the Basque Immigrant Resources Board

On the other hand, the governor is quick to add that he welcomes Mr. Tardiff’s decision. I, what I want more than anything else is Denise [Tardif] Returns to us in good health. This is what matters .

Governor of the MRC des Basques, Bertin Denis (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada/Jerome Levesque Boucher

Like Michelle Lagasse, Bertin Dennis has absolutely nothing to scold the member, his team, or the government. In use, and it’s been a while since he’s been around, we realize his team is very available.

Fortunately, we can count on the presence of the responsible minister [Caroline Proulx]. So now, once we need a quick answer, we have it Mr. Dennis slice.

In addition, the representative’s office confirms that all municipalities of the constituency received a call from the aforementioned office after the municipal elections, to find out the most important ongoing files for each of them.