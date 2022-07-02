Mr Raynaud’s fatal mistake | Journalism

Whether you are an athlete, artist, or entrepreneur, you publicly brag about your successes more than your bad ones. What about our blunders?

Last April, while working in the sun in the Dominican Republic, Bruno Reno spent Easter Monday. Sweat runs in his temples, but not because the temperature is tropical. I just sent an email. A formality at other times, another sky. But the co-founder of Jameo, a small and medium-sized apparel company, picked the wrong list of recipients…

“I had to send my call to the investors regarding our business results,” says Bruno Renaud. I sent it to 4,600 people, instead of 23, including clients. A few seconds later, he received messages he shouldn’t normally receive. “My first instinct was to re-read what I had just sent,” he continues. It’s been a good month at least, but I’ve been talking about increasing our prices. »

A miracle on this day after the resurrection of Christ! The fatal error is not categorized as unforgivable. On the contrary, it has motivated the company to be more transparent with its employees and customers. “People have congratulated us on our growth,” Bruno Reno says. Three people even sent us their resumes, writing to us: “If you have a job to fill.” ! »

A new section on the Sherbrooke company’s website, called Sustainable Development, was rather born out of a slip. In this time of business crisis, as organizations open their arms wide to attract employees, this section looks like a list of arguments to convince people to come forward!

We read there in particular that employees have all the free time to work remotely, as much as in South America if they so desire. That dozens of Jameo employees participate in the company’s business plan. To have the possibility to become shareholders. The company is carbon-neutral certified by LCL Environnement. Above all, Jameo’s clothing is made in Quebec, but designed in Pakistan.

Thus we can read: “We have developed a relationship of trust and friendship with our suppliers. Here is a guide [photo à l’appui] : We were invited to the wedding of the owner of our production plant and our CEO, Bruno, was the best man. Since our beginnings, we have worked closely with our suppliers and visit them regularly. »

“During the epidemic, at the time of the blue basket, many companies said that they are Quebecers, but they buy in China, for example, as Bruno Renaud points out. Not everything can be done in Quebec. But are the conditions right?”

Therefore, our motto is transparency. Our goal is to have a sustainable production plan. We want to avoid, for example, making cheap promotional clothes, so that the recipient doesn’t just use them as pajamas! Bruno Renault, co-founder of Jameo

The site also shows how much of the customer’s bill is spent on research and development, profits, and salaries. “We’re not afraid to share the good and the bad with our investors, for example,” says Bruno Renault.

new platform

Jameo recently received $1.1 million in funding from angel investors as well as BDC and Investissement Québec to create and launch a technology platform that allows customers to design their own personalized items. This should be up and running within a few months. It will help reach a wider customer base and solidify Jameo’s vertical supply chain. “Going to a distributor for us is somewhat feasible, because we’re not into prepackaged products,” explains Bruno Renaud.

Through this platform, customers will be able to design their clothes and choose sizes, in particular, while avoiding the stages of submitting papers and personal appointments. “From now on, orders will be placed more quickly,” says Bruno Renault. We will be more supportive. »

Jameo (formerly Unique Wool) counts among its clients from universities, SMEs, start-ups, and large organizations such as Cascades and Decathlon. Bruno Renault says: “Companies are understaffed, so they seek to increase a sense of belonging. This often includes unique personal clothing (hoodie, fleece, etc.). »

The company says it had 108% sales growth last year and expects another jump between 75% and 100% for the current year.