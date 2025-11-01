MSI Unveils Black Friday Discounts on Flagship Laptops and Handhelds

MSI, a global leader in gaming and high-performance computing, is rolling out major discounts this Black Friday in an effort to make powerful technology accessible to a broader audience. The company announced a 40% price reduction on three of its standout products — the Vector 16, Cyborg 15, and Claw A1M — beginning in week 46, marking one of its most aggressive seasonal promotions to date.

MSI said its goal is to extend high-end computing beyond the realm of professional gamers and digital creators. “MSI believes powerful technology should be within everyone’s reach not just for professional gamers or creators, but for anyone who values speed, design, and reliability in their everyday life,” the company stated in its release.

Expanding Access to Performance

The promotion highlights three flagship models that collectively target different segments of the market: professional multitaskers, mobile gamers, and everyday users seeking speed and value. The initiative underscores MSI’s broader strategy to democratize access to premium technology while strengthening its foothold in the competitive consumer electronics sector.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for portable and high-performance computing is climbing, driven by hybrid work trends and an increasing appetite for immersive gaming experiences. By combining steep discounts with robust specifications, MSI aims to appeal to both value-conscious consumers and tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier hardware at reduced prices.

The Cyborg 15: Entry-Level Gaming on the Go

At the heart of the campaign is the Cyborg 15, MSI’s entry-level gaming laptop designed for users who want portable performance without a premium price tag. “The Cyborg 15 is MSI’s entry-level gaming laptop, featuring a lightweight design and an attractive price. It’s perfect for gaming on the go,” the company noted.

Equipped with an RTX 5060 GPU, Intel Core 5 210H processor, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, the Cyborg 15 balances portability with dependable graphics performance. Its slim form factor and competitive pricing are positioned to attract first-time gaming laptop buyers and casual gamers seeking versatility. The model, officially branded as Cyborg 15 B2RW – Cyber Up!, will be available through Komplett, one of MSI’s retail partners.

The Vector 16: Built for Power Users

For users demanding more processing power and screen performance, MSI is spotlighting the Vector 16, described by the company as its “best-selling, high-end laptop.” The model is “built for lightning-fast data processing and rock-solid stability, making it perfect for multitasking,” according to MSI.

The Vector 16 is equipped with an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, and a 16-inch QHD+ display running at 240 Hz, delivering superior responsiveness for intensive workloads and high-frame-rate gaming. With its advanced thermal design and robust build quality, the laptop is positioned as a go-to machine for professionals and creators who rely on consistent, high-level performance. The model, known as Vector 16 HX AI A2XW – Born for Performance, will be sold through Elkjop.

The Claw A1M: Portable Gaming Freedom

Completing the trio is the Claw A1M, a compact handheld device that reflects MSI’s longstanding commitment to mobile gaming. “Claw A1M is one of MSI’s long-standing products and among the most affordable handhelds on the market. Compact yet powerful, it offers portable gaming freedom at an accessible price,” the company said.

Powered by an Intel Arc GPU and Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, the Claw A1M features a Full HD 120 Hz touch display, offering smooth visuals and flexibility for gaming or entertainment on the go. The product — marketed as MSI Claw A1M – Grip and Game — will be available through Proshop retailers.

Competitive Timing in a Busy Tech Season

With the Black Friday sales period serving as a pivotal time for consumer electronics, MSI’s deep discount strategy could give it a significant edge over competitors. By combining high-end specifications with affordability, the company is positioning itself to capture market share among both established gamers and mainstream consumers looking for value-driven upgrades.

The timing also aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing accessibility and hybrid use cases. As gaming laptops and handhelds increasingly double as productivity devices, MSI’s product lineup appears well-suited to meet shifting consumer expectations.

By offering up to 40% off across multiple categories, MSI is not only courting deal-seekers but also reaffirming its commitment to innovation and inclusion in the tech space. The company’s approach — blending premium design with promotional pricing — signals a deliberate move to broaden its appeal and strengthen its position in the North American market heading into the holiday season.