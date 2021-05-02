Must see: A Dream Evening by Cole Caufield

Who better than Cole Caufield to play the Champions in overtime during Saturday Night’s Bale Center match?

The rookie scored his first goal of his career and made a spectacular comeback that allowed Canadians to defeat their pet rage; Ottawa Senators.

This goal is even more important, because thanks to this victory, Habs had an eight-point priority in the standings over Calgary Flames, in the midst of the playoffs.

It was Caufield’s fourth game in the National Hockey League. The young striker earned the confidence of coach Dominic Ducharme and was used in the middle of extra time.

Canadian defender Jeff Petrie caught the goblin in the neutral zone before entering the Sensei on the left side. Confused in the defensive zone, rising player Tim Stotzel didn’t watch closely enough for Caufield, who was turning towards the goalkeeper on the right side. Since he was free, Petrie handed him the backhand dial and the striker was able to re-direct the pass to the top half.

Veteran Corey Perry scored America’s first Puck.

