Narcissists (in fact) have very low self-esteem

In psychology, we talk about “narcissistic personality disorder” to designate patients who exaggerate their importance and talents, who are convinced that they are special and unique, who feel superior to the rest of the population, who lack empathy and / or who do so. Feel free to use others to achieve their own goals.

“Narcissistic personality disorder” is defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5, which is the reference guide for mental disorders: in the United States, it affects about 6.5% of the population, including the majority of men.

Still little known, “narcissistic personality disorder” has been the subject of a study: conducted by New York University (in the US), it defends the hypothesis that narcissists are motivated. Out of a constant feeling of insecurity rather than high self-esteem.

Narcissism is “grandeur”, close to psychopathy

Researchers who have published their work in the specialized journal Personality and individual differencesThey recruited 300 volunteers aged 20 on average (60% men and 40% women): They answered a group of 151 questions aimed at assessing their mental state.

calendar? American researchers have identified two types of narcissism: “grandiose” narcissism that resembles, according to scientists, psychopathy. It is already distinguished by a strong self-esteem and a lack of (…)

