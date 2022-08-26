Dear Audrey Documentary presented in Edmonton

The story chronicles the reality of film activist Martin Duckworth as he accompanies his wife during the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, this feature film directed by Jeremiah Hayes is not a movie entirely based on illness but rather a tribute to the true love of this couple. “Love! In my opinion, it was love that saved me the most,” says Martin Duckworth.

In 2016, three years after Audrey’s diagnosis, Montreal manager Jeremiah Hay called his friend Martin Duckworth to ask him to shoot a documentary about his reality.

He said something like, “No, I don’t have much to say.” recalls Jeremiah Haye, who then asked him if he could at least film the moment he played the piano to help his wife sleep.

He said yes, so I filmed that and then he didn’t say no. Photographed regularly, every month, for four years Jeremiah Hayes says.

Filmed in Estree, Quebec, in the Martin Duckworth family’s chalet and at their home in Montreal, Dear Audrey It is the result of more than 50 days of filming.

The director also uses various excerpts from the family’s personal collection and photos taken by Audrey herself, an activist career photographer.

When the archive is short on, the film uses animated black and white scenes to bring back memories.

” It was very touching to see a friend going through this. » – Quote from Jeremiah Hayes, Director

Jeremiah Hayes experienced many emotions during filming, but especially during editing. I found editing fun. On the other hand, there are scenes that make me cry every time I watch them. They still have the same effects on me the director admits.

Martin Duckworth, for his part, did not find having a camera intrusive into his privacy difficult. Life was hard. To spend a few years with my beloved wife who was about to leave revealed the person who has had a long career in cinema.

Award-winning impactful production in several international festivals, It will be released theatrically at Metro Theater in Edmonton on Saturday, August 27 and Monday, August 29.