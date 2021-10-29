NASCAR | Bottomless pit, Andrew Ringer laments

In his early twenties, Andrew Ringer was seen as a rising star in NASCAR. Fifteen years later, the American dream is extinct. or almost. He does not deny some bitterness. But the pilot feels good in the Canadian series. maintenance.

“When I watch TV and see the top 10 in the cup series, the guys I’ve raced against, who I’ve been through…I won against them! That’s what gets a little frustrating.”

Pilot Roxton Pond – a few minutes from Granby – is not breathing resentment. Despite the burglary he and his wife suffered two weeks ago, Ranger appears to be in a good mood on the phone.

At the age of 34, the man who should now be called a veteran enjoyed a brilliant season finale at NASCAR’s Pentecost circuit, the Canadian circuit. After a solid performance last weekend, he finished the calendar in second place, eight points behind Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. small gap. In 2019, Andrew Ringer won the championship. Last year, he did not participate in the very short pandemic season.

Ranger has three Canadian NASCAR Championships – including the first in the series’ history, in 2007 – and has scored 30 wins. On this side of the border, he doesn’t have much to prove.

Originally, South of the Frontier was where his NASCAR career took shape, after his single-seat debut.

In 2009 – the year he claimed his second Canadian title – he competed in five races in the Nationwide Series, the predecessor to the current Xfinity, the second-largest race in US NASCAR. Same thing in 2011.

But since 2013, apart from a few events spread across the United States, his career has been in NASCAR Canada.

Photo by Oliver Crotto, the news Andrew Ranger on track at the 2021 Trois-Rivieres Grand Prix

Example: Raphael Lessard

Talent was never in doubt in the Andrew Ringer case. But like many before and after him, he hit the financial wall.

He says the phone hasn’t stopped ringing completely. But the circumstances, in his view, were unacceptable.

“When I was called to tell me that instead of costing me $100,000 to race, they would do me for $30,000, already there, for me, it was an insult. I would say to them, ‘If you want to host me, that’s the win and I’m not a paid driver, I’m Driver you pay to go.” I find it hard to believe that large chains in the United States are often unable to pay their drivers.

He explained that Benti is paid to participate in the auditions. This sometimes surprised neighbors in the south.

Bitterness – Bitter? ” Yes Yes… ”

As the years go by and an understanding of the environment and its threads increases, the disappointment gradually fades away. still.

It is very difficult financially to go there. Evidence: Raphael Lessard. He has an incredible talent, young man. He talks well, he looks good, he’s a good driver. But he has brought in nearly 1.6 million teams in the United States and he’s not even able to survive. Does not make sense. It’s frustrating. Andrew Ringer

Xfinity, ARCA, K&N. In the North American series, Ranger tested practically all of them.

And it’s true that the Cup and the Xfinity are separate from the others, on the spectator side, the vision. Sure it’s the top. But when you talk about the truck [Camping World Truck Series, celle où courait Lessard] And that you go down the other series, and it costs millions and that there’s hardly anyone in the stands, and that makes me fail,” he falls.

Therefore, a recurring theme in motor racing, there is money and money that a driver can drain.

But besides this aspect, did the guard miss out on anything else? Suppose there is a certain predisposition to self-promotion. We’re thinking here, for example, of gossip Alex Tagliani, who is 48 years old and still has himself in the NASCAR world.

“Tag, he’s a very good driver, but he’s lucky to sell himself…it’s incredible. I see myself more like Patrick Carpentier, he compares. We’re doing our job and it’s probably a little bit harder to sell ourselves as drivers. In that aspect, maybe yes, it was A little thing I missed. But I had an agent [Alan Labrosse] Who really did it. However, at some point, it is difficult for the agent to find millions of dollars. ”

Photo by Oliver Crotto, the news Andrew Ranger has a flight academy at the Saner Complex.

happy

The American door is not double-locked on the Ranger, who has an experimental academy in his name, at the Sanair Complex. Concluding his first season with strong Rick Ware Racing, he may have scored more points than those in the standings.

The owner owns cars in each of the three major NASCAR series in the United States. So, you never know.

“I think there are still possibilities. If Rick says that for the weekend he wants Andrew to be at Xfinity, let’s go. It’s no more complicated than that.”

But, on a permanent basis, Ranger seems to be deeply suspicious. Actually there is more. Priorities change as you get older. He is the father of a boy who will soon be 10 years old.

“I’m really aiming for NASCAR Pinty, to be honest. I’m very happy with it. I’m focused there, my family in Quebec. I’m really happy where I am. You never know what could happen, but right now, I don’t really think I’m going to do a season.” full in the United States,” he said.

His contract for next season has yet to be signed, but it is promising, he says. The president was “really satisfied” with the second place in the championship.

Then, on his own, Andrew Ranger feels the need to emphasize the quality of the Pinty series. He appointed Tagliani, Marc Antoine Camerin, Dumoulin brothers, DJ Kennington.

“They are all top drivers. So I don’t have to say I’m just a Benitez. No. The competition is tough. It’s not really easy and it’s fun. ”

The challenge and fun are there, and the income is good. Says the best for making a living in Canadian NASCAR.

Contrary to what he will experience in the United States, money goes into his pocket rather than out of it.

“So sometime one plus one…”