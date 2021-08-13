National Aluminum Bank | Ons Jabeur removes Bianca Andreescu in three sets

Bianca Andreescu was beaten by Anas Jaber in an emotional match

Frederic Duchesneau

Journalism

“I am really frustrated with my game, but at the same time, Onnes played really well.”

Bianca Andreescu had her arms full with Anas Jaber, Thursday night, already. After winning the first set in the tiebreak 7-6 (5), she lost the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.

“I told her she has to win the championship now!” Andreescu laughed during his post-match press conference.

The only laugh from Ontario who tried to be positive was, she admitted that she doesn’t feel like arguing after the loss.

The first five matches of this round of 16 duel were fiercely contested, and after that, the competitors had their moments. Tunisian is a bit more than Canadian.

But Jaber served at 5-4, could not finish the work, and made some mistakes.

Then, in the next match, Andreescu cleared two break balls and advanced 6-5.

The round was decided in a tiebreak, with the Canadian leading 6-3. At 6-4, she narrowly missed a shot before closing the books on the next point.

Andreescu won only two points more than Jaber (46-44) in this first set. The two are far from the tiebreak.

Both players provided an impressive variety of shots. We know Andreescu, but Jabeur also showed off his photo. We’ve seen a variety of bushings, in particular.

Tunisian Anas Jaber, 26, 13 years oldNS classifier and 22NS The world – a career – has had an excellent season. She got her hands on the first title, with only 36 wins for Arina Sabalenka.

Caught Crowd And Great Jerk

During the break, Bianca Andreescu requested medical leave and was treated on one toe.

Then in the second half, the Tunisian broke the bank… before he returned the favor to the Canadian for a double foul.

Spectators of Tunisian descent were already present from the start, but at this point in the match the intensity of their reactions led to an escalation with the Canadian fans. And despite the crowd being limited to 5,000 fans, the atmosphere turned electric. To the point of extracting smiles from Jaber in the direction of the stands.

“It was really unbelievable,” she commented at a press conference. The audience is great, Tunisian and Canadian too, it was really cool. I like to play when there is an atmosphere like this. ”

A few minutes later, in the 3-2 match Jaber with Andreescu on duty, the rain immediately dampened this atmosphere.

The match was stopped for sixty minutes. The shouts of the fans resumed as soon as the players returned.

We had the impression that we see Andreescu for 2019 sometimes, amazing in defence, for example.

Photo by Oliver Jane, Press Bianca Andreescu slipped after a long distance and hit her left foot.

Then, at 4-3 Jaber, the Canadian slipped past a long distance and her left foot slipped off the field, causing the player to scream in pain. On the floor, Andreescu, emotionally, nodded his head.

The worst seemed possible, given the many injuries she had sustained in recent years.

But after another medical hiatus, a bandage on the big toe of the left foot – not the same as between the first two sets – the match resumed and tied 4-4. Earn a shout at every point. It often appears that he suffers in between.

She said her toe was badly bruised. But she didn’t want to give up.

“I am tired of retiring,” she exclaimed, before adding later, “There is always something…”

But nothing serious, at least, she continued more positively.

At 5-4 in favor of Jabeur, another delay caused by rain, but only 10 minutes this time.

Bianca Andreescu admitted that she did not like these provinces, whether she was driving or not.

At the start of the second half, the Tunisian broke to win the set 6-4.

After two rounds, Jaber excels 25-14 in the side of winning shots.

One way ends

Obviously, in her case, Bianca Andreescu would need to win two sets.

In the blink of an eye, the score was 3-0 Jaber. Then 6-1. This was the end of the 2 .NS classified, 8NS World champion and ruler.

The Canadian won only 14 out of 40 points in this round.

The Tunisian finished the duel with 9 aces and won 82% of the points with her first serve points in play.

The four former champions of the tournament based in Montreal – Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, Elena Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu – have been disqualified.

Open National Bank will crown a new one.