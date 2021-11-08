The commitment of the Parkinson’s Sailing Team during the Jacques Fabre Transit

An extraordinary adventure awaits Florian Gueguen and his colleague Rafael the Puck! The two commanders are ready for the challenge and courage of the Atlantic from November 7, the start date of the 15th edition of the Jacques Fabre Transat Normandy Le Havre, bound for the Gulf of Fort-de-France in Martinique.

On board their class 40, in the face of many competitors, they will have to transcend themselves and show determination and courage not to succumb to unpredictable obstacles in a volatile ocean.

After their first Transat Jacques Vabre in 2019, which took them to Salvador de Bahia in Brazil from Le Havre, Florian Gueguen and Raphaël Auffret once again committed to the 2021 edition, this time to Martinique.

With fifteen years of professional sailing to his credit, contender at heart Florian Guijin is eager to raise awareness of the Parkinson’s disease his grandfather has suffered since he was 62 years old. The young professional Cancalais captain chose to take part in this legendary race by wearing the France Parkinson high league colours.

“Adventure, whatever it may be, would be nothing if it did not reflect human and solidarity values.” Florian Guijin

With this joint adventure, Florian Guéguen, France Parkinson’s association and CGED, a giant electrical equipment distributor and long-time partner in the operation, intend to prove that if disease is like a fight, it can also be the subject of conquest. A way to embody the attitude and values ​​that are at the heart of the daily battle that people with Parkinson’s disease lead: transcend oneself and fight their symptoms.

In France, an estimated 200,000 people have Parkinson’s disease so far.

Frans Parkinson and the Parkinson’s sailing team will be present in the village at the start of Jacques Fabre’s Transit:

From October 29 to November 7, the Voile Parkinson-France Parkinson team welcomes you to their booth in the departure village in Port Le Havre.

Entertainment is also planned.

Transat Jacques Fabre: All With The Parkinson’s Sailing Team!

With the recent acquisition of a boat, the two captains who had spent their youth together in Cancale, were aiming to reach the other side and position themselves in the middle of the peloton.

The colors of France Parkinson’s worn by captain Florian Guyguen

Young Cancala and a navigator at heart, Florian Giguin decided to embark on this new adventure in honor of the battle his grandfather has been fighting since 2007 against Parkinson’s disease. Out of a desire to make this disease better known and the actions of the Society, it was only natural that he suggested carrying out loud the name and colors of France Parkinson’s.

A true symbol of patient-led battle, Florian’s Naval Challenge pays homage to them while celebrating the values ​​of mutual aid, perseverance, solidarity and humanity that should contribute to improving patient care and changing their perspective. The public with Parkinson’s disease, which is often still the subject of prejudice.

Technical challenge and meticulous preparation for the Parkinson’s Sailing Team…

« Competition is fierce, and many boats are just beginning to be built using advanced technologies. It’s not about competing with them, it’s about getting along with the 104 generation boats. I would like to give a better view of France Parkinson’s by coming first, but we go step by step without toasting the stages because the budgets are not the same. After the summer work was over, followed by a full boat inspection, participating in the 40′ Malouine LAMOTTE September 10-12 allowed us to take on the other competitors and comb the entire boat with a fine-toothed comb. ‘, explains Captain Florian Gegen.

…but also a unified journey inseparable from adventure

This year, we are proud that we achieved our goals of meeting patients and their caregivers as part of the “Team Sailing Parkinson 2021” Solidarity Tour which allowed us to forge strong bonds and share adventure with them during the cruises. About fifteen stops, from Saint-Malo to Saint-Jean-de-Luz, which were many opportunities to improve the setup of the boat and fully prepare for the exit of the race,” Florian Guijn enthuses.

Physical activity is a way to improve and control

The performance of the master requires excellent physical condition, as for the patient with Parkinson’s: “In this disease that affects motor skills and upsets balance, it is important to maintain a healthy body, and studies have shown the effectiveness of regular physical activity,” explains Professor Demir, a neurologist. ” It has been found that very intense and regular physical activity allows the brain to more effectively compensate for the lack of dopamine that characterizes the disease. However, we are not all great athletes or extreme sailors, most of all setting an ambitious but accessible goal. Its achievement rewards and reassures the patient who then realizes that he can, of his own free will, regain some form of control over his disease.. »

Parkinson’s disease: the second cause of motor impairment that we don’t talk about enough

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, slow and progressive disease characterized by the destruction of a specific group of neurons, the dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra. Current treatments control motor symptoms associated with the disease, but have no effect on other symptoms and on the progression of degeneration.

Jennifer Dubourg-Bracconi, the actress who supports Frans Parkinson, attests to her commitment and will be present at the village on Wednesday: “ I decided to join France Parkinson because this association is very close to my heart. In fact, my father-in-law had this disease for many years, and this difficult daily life made me want to help patients and research. By participating in the work of the Society, I would also like to give my support to those who accompany them: those people who live, support, and sometimes devote their lives to people with Parkinson’s disease, because they need us too! We need funds to further the research and continue our work, which is why I am trying to promote the association to raise awareness and ask for their help. I’d also like to make this more clear because the focus is often on the same topics but we’re still talking quite a bit about Parkinson’s. Finally, I would like to fight an idea received according to which, you should save yourself when you have Parkinson’s disease, because on the contrary, you have to remain as active as possible, and my passion for sports is also my way of conveying this message. »

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in France after Alzheimer’s 1 and is a major cause of disability in the elderly. Rarely, the median age of diagnosis before 45 years is between 55 and 65 years: 1% of those over 65 years of age are involved. In total, more than 200,000 people are affected in France 1 and about 25,000 new cases occur each year. In France, it is estimated that in 2030, the number of Parkinson’s patients will increase by 56% compared to 2015, with one in 120 people among those over 45 years old.

About France Parkinson’s

The France Parkinson Association, founded in 1984, has been recognized as a public good and has the approval of users of the health system. Supports patients and their loved ones by providing hotlines and organizing informational meetings and discussion groups. France Parkinson is raising public awareness and calling on the media to fight preconceived notions about the disease. Its actions are aimed at mobilizing public authorities, in particular to improve patient care. Finally, the Society supports research by providing scholarships, grants, and keynote discussions for projects dedicated to Parkinson’s disease. Departmental volunteer committees organize modified sports, recreational and cultural activities at the local level and regular meetings. As a true social link, the committees also suggest procedures for patients’ relatives.