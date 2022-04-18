WHL – Hockey: The Conor Bedard phenomenon hit the plateau with 50 goals and 100 points

Sunday, April 17, 2022. 22:01

Conor Bedard reached an impressive 50 goals and 100 points by performing two goals and three assists in Regina Butts’ 7-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL.

Bedard became the youngest player in WHL history to score 50 goals when he threaded the needle at 1:50 of the third inning to make it 6-4. On the line, No. 98 received a wrist throw on a skate one of the top facing circles that ended neatly in the top corner of the net on the side of the goalkeeper’s glove.

The second game Bedard played, in an empty net, allowed the young phenom to collect 100 points during the same season. With 100 points, he beats the 99 points Conor McDavid combined with Erie Otters at OHL at age 16. McDavid had hit the mark in 56 games. For his part, Bedard reached 100 points in 62 matches.

Bedard fired nine shots in the victory for his team. He finished his season with 326 shots at the net. This is the fifth highest total in league history since the statistic was calculated.

This was Bedard’s last game of the season that Butts would not make the playoffs as they finished the season with a record of 27 wins, 36 losses and three losses in overtime.