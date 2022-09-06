Naughty Dog looks at emotions and feelings

The Last of Us Part I has been available since September 2, 2022, and it is a game that is causing controversy among players. remake? Remastered? The name on this PS5 restore isn’t quite named, and even within Sony Interactive Entertainment, we don’t totally agree. However, on the Naughty Dog side, we’re categorical, it’s not really the same game, visually speaking, because the changes are significant. The developers not only had to start over on new rules in relation to the characters, but in addition, the sensations for them are different, limiting the new. It must be said that through the use of the tools used with The Last of Us 2, and in particular the engine, the game gained depth, intensity and above all in emotion. As Neil Druckman says in this new promotional video, Ellie’s expressions when she first discovers out of town under the town completely stunned her. This is also due to the addition of 3D audio which brings massive immersion. In short, hearing them talk is not only exciting, but enriching. Otherwise, you can find Our test of The Last of Us Part 1 Remake is here.
