NBA: Lack of respect from the fans

The return of fans to the stands for sporting events was a happy event for everyone, but some of them seem to have forgotten how to behave in public. Last week alone, in the NBA, three players were targeted with shells from spectators.

Another such event happened Sunday night, after the match between the Brooklyn Nets and the Celtics in Boston. A bottle of water touched New York player Keri Irving, when he left Earth, after his 141-to-126 victory.

“It is a subtle form of racism to treat people as if they were in a human zoo, throw things at them, and yell at them with names,” Irving said in a videoconference minutes after the incident in which he participated. We reach a certain point where that is sufficient. “

“I know that being locked inside because of the pandemic for a year and a half has caused a lot of nerves to get nervous, but when you come to this type of game, you owe it to yourself to realize these men are human,” says Irving colleague Kevin Durant.

Boston Police have arrested a person after a game [dimanche] TD Garden, home of the Celtics and Boston Bruins, in the National Hockey League, said in a statement yesterday evening, to throw something. We will provide our assistance and support to Boston Police during this investigation. We do not tolerate when a spectator violates the code of conduct, and this spectator is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden. “

Two more free gestures

On Wednesday, two separate events occurred. First off, leaving the floor after a 120-95 loss to the Washington Wizards against the 76ers in Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook hit a bag of popcorn from a fan.

In New York, in the middle of the match, a spectator on his side decided to spit on Atlanta Hawks Tra Young, while the last one was on the ground.

Both local formations during these incidents, the 76ers and the Knicks respectively, conducted an investigation following the incidents. In each case, the perpetrator was identified and expelled from the runway where he committed the act.

“Your mom will not be proud of throwing water bottles at the players, throwing popcorn or spitting at the players.” Be mature and enjoy the game, ”added Durant, who was visibly frustrated by the situation, and who did not fail to add some clichés when addressing the media.