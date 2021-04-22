NBA: The Raptors beat the Nets for their fourth straight win, but lost Chris Boucher

Wednesday, April 21, 2021. 12:13 PM

The Toronto Raptors expanded their streak on Wednesday night with their fourth straight win, 114-103 over the Brooklyn Nets, in a match left by Chris Boucher due to injury.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby were the main architects of this victory, with the latter amassing 27 and 25 points respectively.

This gain by the Raptors (25-34), combined with the defeat of the Chicago Bulls (24-34), means Nick Nurse’s squad is closer to the last row giving access to the playoffs in the East.

This last desired position belongs to the Washington Wizards (25-33), who are ahead in the semi-match over Toronto.

As much as it may please them to put themselves more into the playoffs, the Raptors have seen a huge drop in battle, since Montriller Chris Boucher left the match at the start of the fourth quarter.

Boucher retreated to the locker room feeling pain after he gave in to the floor trying to put his hands on a bounce, and the team explained soon after on Twitter that he had suffered a sprain in his left knee.

It was the first time that Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. Available all at the same time to form Torontonians starting with five since getting the last one on the trade deadline.

After taking a 13-point lead after a quarter, the Nets’ lead narrowed to 58-56 in the first half.

In the third quarter, Lori’s long shot pervaded pushing 12-3 Raptors, to get a 71-65 pad.

A little later, a three-point shot from Siakam took Toronto’s priority to 85-72.

“We started the game badly, but the chemistry developed quickly,” said a nurse. We have adapted well.

“We were so creative, we produced the right shots depending on the situation. We have a long way to go, but it’s a good step forward.”

The reserves did well in the final quarter – early in the squad, in the form of a three-point shot by Utah Watanabe and a key block by Freddy Gillespie, leading to free throws for SICAM.

In the final minutes, Montrealer Khem Birch A. dipping And a three-point bullet.

Brooklyn came close to six points late, but an offensive foul by Bruce Brown halted his momentum.

Keri Irving was their best player with 28 points on Wednesday.

For its part, Brooklyn, fighting for first place in the East, had to dispense with James Harden and Kevin Durant in this confrontation. Steve Nash’s team were trying to win their second game in several nights, after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Raptors will play their next game on Saturday afternoon at 1pm at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Elsewhere in the NBA :

105

Chi: Thaddeus Young scored 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists

Klee: Colin Sexton provided 30 points and 7 assists

Naeem-in-law 122

OKC: 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists by Darius Basley. Luguentz Dort has never played this game.

IND: 29 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists, Malcolm Brujdon

Suns 116-76ers 113

PHO: 28 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds for Chris Ball

PHI: 38 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists for Joel Embiid

114

GSW: Stephen Curry restricted to 18 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds

Kan: Russell Westbrook scored a hat-trick with 14 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists

112- Missiles

Utah: Rudi Joubert made his presence felt below the basket with 19 points and 18 rebounds

He: John Wall scored 21 points and six assists

107 – Tottenham

MIA: Pam Adebayo collected 23 points

SAS: Dimar DeRozan restricted to 15 points

127

DET: Jeremy Grant emerged with 26 points

DAL: Luka Doncic missed the hat-trick with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists

117

MEM: Ja Morant scored 22 points

LAC: 28 points for Luke Kennard

106- Blazer

Den: Night 25 points and 9 rebounds

POR: Damien Lillard has 22 points

125- MR

Maine: Carl Anthony Townes, 26 points

Sac: Diaron Fox made his presence felt by 30 points