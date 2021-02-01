Netflix announces new animated series, Sonic Prime

Netflix continues to announce new video game projects and we totally agree with the idea. After the success of The Witcher last year, we know Netflix can satisfactorily bring our favorite video game worlds into series form. This time, it was the little blue hedgehog taking center stage as Netflix confirms that it is working on an animated series in a doll.

(Image courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix seems to be in video game mode lately, as it’s constantly raining down ads for adaptation. We already know that a series Splinter CellAnd the vampire And even Tomb rider Work is in progress and now a new series featuring Sonic has been announced. The official Netflix Twitter account announced the news today. No information has been provided about the series, other than the fact that it will be animated in 3D (so it’s not another mod Live action de Sonic Like the 2020 movie) and they’ll have to wait at least another year for it to be released.

Leaked in December 2020

The announcement isn’t a complete surprise since a tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted in December It has already announced Sonic’s animated series for 2022. This post, which was supposed to be a mistake due to its almost instantaneous deletion, came before the announcement of the new Tomb Raider series it seems to be advancing in development. The leak that does no harm is reminiscent of today’s announcement that clearly delights many fans who have been surprised on Twitter.

Yes that’s right! Legendary video game icon SEGA Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from SEGAAnd the Embed a Tweet And the Embed a Tweet The show premieres on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8 – NX (NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021

Dominic Bazai, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, said in a press release: