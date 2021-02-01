The symptoms of the British variant of the coronavirus are said to be different: “More viruses are being secreted into the environment”

To provide this data, the British Census Bureau analyzed, between 15 November 2020 and 16 January 2021, the symptoms of 6000 people infected with Coronavirus.

First of all, it turns out that people with the variant show symptoms more frequently (53% versus 48% for the “classic” version).

After that, some are slightly more common in people with the British Mutate: cough (35% versus 28%), sore throat (21.9% versus 19%), fatigue (32% versus 29%), muscle pain (25%) versus 22%) and fever (21.7% versus 19.3%). In addition, loss of taste (16%) and smell (15%) is less present than in “simple” coronavirus cases (18%). There did not appear to be any noticeable differences regarding gastrointestinal symptoms, headache, and breathing problems.

For Richard Tedder, an English virologist, this new data could explain the greater contagion of the British variant: “With coughing and sneezing, more viruses are excreted into the environment,” he explains in the British Medical Journal.