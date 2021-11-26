Netflix Canada News of the Week [26 novembre]

He also sings well Michael Buble, « It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas “! Well on NetflixSince last week, it’s officially Christmas, the platform is flooding your hard drive with enchanted movies where artificial snow breaks your cornea so much that it looks like plastic!
This week is no exception and we don’t regret it at all! In addition to Christmas movies aside, starring in the long-awaited Halle BerryAnd bruisingIt sure piques our curiosity and we’ll tell each other, it smells like an Oscar!
Plus, our favorite reality show is back with a fourth season! Obviously we’re talking about sunset sale And exceptional businesswomen whose cars cost more than our mortgage!
In short, we’ve had our work cut out for us and we know what to put on our TVs during our holiday meal sessions!
See the full list of what’s new in Netflix Canada, slide below.
Christmas castle
a boy called christmas
light up the night
Waffle + Eid Mochi
Chocolate School
sunset sale
bruising
Jonas Brother Family Roast
Angela
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meyer
True story
Angels Charlies
ugly dolls
F for family
The fastest
Jack Richer
good wine
spoiled rotten
Most Qualified Bachelor’s
Reasonable Doubt: The Story of Two Kidnappings
Robin Robin
