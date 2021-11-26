entertainment

Netflix Canada News of the Week [26 novembre]

November 26, 2021
Tony Vaughn

He also sings well Michael Buble, « It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas “! Well on NetflixSince last week, it’s officially Christmas, the platform is flooding your hard drive with enchanted movies where artificial snow breaks your cornea so much that it looks like plastic!

This week is no exception and we don’t regret it at all! In addition to Christmas movies aside, starring in the long-awaited Halle BerryAnd bruisingIt sure piques our curiosity and we’ll tell each other, it smells like an Oscar!

Plus, our favorite reality show is back with a fourth season! Obviously we’re talking about sunset sale And exceptional businesswomen whose cars cost more than our mortgage!

In short, we’ve had our work cut out for us and we know what to put on our TVs during our holiday meal sessions!

See the full list of what’s new in Netflix Canada, slide below.

Christmas castle

a boy called christmas

light up the night

Waffle + Eid Mochi

Chocolate School

sunset sale

bruising

Jonas Brother Family Roast

Angela

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meyer

True story

Angels Charlies

ugly dolls

F for family

The fastest

Jack Richer

good wine

spoiled rotten

Most Qualified Bachelor’s

Reasonable Doubt: The Story of Two Kidnappings

Robin Robin

