Netflix cancels Meghan Markle series

The Duchess of Sussex loses her feathers.

In fact, the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, suffered a reversal of her fortune: the popular Netflix platform abandoned the project of the animated series “Pearl”, which was to be co-produced by Meghan and David Furnish, the wife of the famous singer Elton John. The story was to tell the adventures of Pearl, a 12-year-old girl who was inspired by the women who marked history to make the decisions of her life. Poor little Pearl and poor Megan!

The company’s poor financial results would partly explain the project’s abandonment. However, Netflix and Archewell Productions – the company Harry and Meghan started when they abandoned the Old Continent and turned their backs on royalty – continue to work together on the documentary Heart of Invictus, which focuses on building Invictus’ games. 2022, i.e. competitions for various sports played by wounded or disabled veterans. This will be Duke and Duchess’ first project with the streaming company. According to Gala magazine, Netflix was going to pay the happy couple $150 million to provide different content. yes! yes! 150 million! Go lucky!

