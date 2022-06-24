TFO stands out once again by winning several television awards, thus elevating the group to the rank of franchise television franchise in Canada.

Science and TechnologyPrizes and Awards

TorontoAnd the June 24, 2022 /CNW/ – Since 1987, the Gmeaux Awards have recognized French-language television productions, digital media, artists and craftspeople who have distinguished themselves for their professional achievements and accomplishments across the country.

The jury of the 37th Grand Prix therefore decided and awarded TFO 9 nominations for co-production projects.

Stick. One of our in-house productions, Best Mission or Documentary Series Award:

In the category Arts and Culture Documentary Stuck. Won Best Mission or Documentary Series:

ONFR+ – Juan Bellocco, Sebastian Pieroz, Giselle Quinville (TFO media group)

Our cooperation is in the form of joint production on projects The complicated life of La OlivierAnd the in-reapAnd the Little mouths of the worldAnd the Ministries And the So goes Manoare not excluded:

The complex life of olives

Best Youth Fiction Series or Mission: For ages 12 and under

Marie-Pierre Garibi Patrick LoweFrancois Rozon Dominique SimardAnd the Jaime Alberto Tobon (TV Back / SLALOM)

Best Youth Direction: Fiction

Martin Cadot Episode 20

Best Supporting Female Role: Youth

Lanne Dsilets Episode 21 – Tannante (Encore Tlvision / SLALOM)

IN-GNIE

Best Job or Youth Series: Entertainment

– Maura FerranAnd the Philip Monpetit (media orbit)

Little mouths of the world

Best Job or Youth Series: Magazine

– Kristel Viduka (ATO modes)

secrets

Best Program or Original Series Produced for Children’s Digital Media: Fiction

– Madeleine Levisk, Dominic Mendel (Maki Media Production)

So goes Mano

Best Leading Role in a Program or Series Produced for Digital Media: Youth

– Cindy Charles Episode 4 – Resistance (Sahkosh production)

Sandra Dorlas – Episode 6 – Everything for Everything (Sahkosh Productions)

Best Supporting Role in a Program or Series Produced for Digital Media: Youth

– Gabriel Favreau Episode 6 – All for All (Sahkosh Productions)

– Lawrence Barrett Episode 3 – Night Standoff (Sahkosh Productions)

In all these actions and audiovisual cooperation, TFO has always preferred audacity and innovation, and is therefore very pleased with these tokens bestowed by the Academy.

About Groupe Media TFO

Groupe Mdia TFO, the stories that shape our future.

Groupe Mdia TFO is a French-Antarcian public media that offers an experience of interconnected discovery of its educational, cultural and current content in the French language. At the heart of Groupe Mdia TFO’s mission and overall vision, the audience sees them grow alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. Powered by its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, knowledge is at your fingertips with Groupe Mdia TFO. At the forefront of digital learning, it reflects the vitality and diversity of the society it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

