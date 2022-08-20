Netflix cancels Meghan Markle’s animated series

(New York) Netflix, which lost its subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, on Monday canceled an animated series produced by Meghan Markle, the American wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, the Californian couple after their agreement with the broadcast. Content production giant.

Netflix confirmed in an email that it has discontinued the series project Pearl It was announced last July, citing “strategic decisions” related to other anime series as well.

Meghan and Harry, who left the UK in 2020, have created a production company in California and struck a deal to create content for Netflix.

serial Pearl It was telling the story of a 12-year-old teenager who was encouraged by famous women in her personal development.

Netflix confirmed in its press release that it will continue to work with the couple and their production company Archewell.

After losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade, Netflix is ​​threatened with recession after a decade of unbridled growth.

It was enough on April 20 for Netflix to drop in the first quarter by just 200,000 subscribers, or less than 0.1% of the total, for Wall Street to panic, with a share amputating more than a third of its value. one session. The platform expects a net decline of up to two million subscribers in the second quarter.