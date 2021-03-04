Netflix is ​​inspired by TikTok with its new “For Laughs” section

(San Francisco) US live-broadcasting giant Netflix launched the “Pour Rire” feature on its mobile app on Wednesday, allowing you to watch short snippets of fun nature in short video form from the TikTok platform.

France Media

By opening the new tab, users will be able to view, save or share comic shots from the California company’s extensive catalog.

“Do you want to laugh a little?” Netflix asks in a blog post. “You’ve come to the right place on Netflix, which has loads of possibilities, from hilarious series and movies to hilarious backup situations.”

Clips from feature films can be extracted as a file The murder mysteryAnimated series like big mouth Or even performances by actors like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong, according to Netflix.

“It goes without saying that not all excerpts will necessarily be suitable for all audiences,” the company says.

For laughs: Available to iPhone users in certain countries. Netflix says it wants to test the tab soon on Android mobile devices.

This new feature is part of a series of similar products launched by video or social networking platforms, which seek to appeal to an audience fond of short and ultra-fast videos, the model for which TikTok is known.

At the end of January, YouTube had 3.5 billion daily views of YouTube Shorts in India, as it is currently being tested in beta.

Instagram, his parent company Facebook, used short video formats with Reels, which debuted last August.

In November, Snapchat launched Spotlight, a public series of content its users have produced.