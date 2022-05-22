Netflix is ​​coming to francophones outside Quebec

Two years after signing a $500 million agreement with Ottawa for Canadian content, Netflix is ​​committed to supporting professional development in minority communities through an alliance with a group of producers and two federal agencies. How much of the broadcast giant’s “significant contribution” remains a secret.

Alliance of Francophone Producers of Canada (APFC) The founding of the Professional Development Program in Film and Television for Creators in the Atlantic, Ontario, and Western regions was unveiled on June 9. For the current year, Telefilm Canada will invest $150,000 and the Canadian Media Fund will invest $50,000.

Pre-production financing

Over the next three years, the program will develop “projects that will be ready to go into production,” says Carol Ann Bellon, executive director of the APFC. It targets Francophone Canadian screenwriters, directors and producers.

This means, for the first part: writing the script for a feature film, from the abstract to the dialogue transcript; and for the second part: thinking, developing and seeking funding for series of all kinds.

According to the APFC, the aim of the initiative is to “develop original works that represent the country’s diversity and impart knowledge to other creators in these regions.”

100 feature films and serials



Carol Ann Bellon adds that several partners will be joining the program next fall. Discussions are underway to reach agreements with training institutions.”